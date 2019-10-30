Marika Hackman announces UK tour for 2020: “Get ready for a slamming hit groove show”

The singer will hit the road in February

Marika Hackman has announced a UK tour for early 2020 – check out the full schedule below.

The musician, who released her third studio album ‘Any Human Friend’ over the summer, is set to hit the road for a headline tour in February of next year.

Beginning at Manchester’s Gorilla venue on February 24, the stint will also see Hackman take to the stage in Edinburgh, Newcastle, Sheffield, Cardiff and more cities throughout early March.

“Attention seccy UK fans, buckle down your bras and get ready for a slamming hit groove show coming to a town near you,” the singer wrote of this morning’s (October 30) announcement. Tickets are set to go on general sale this Friday (November 1) at 9 am.

You can see that post above.

Marika Hackman will play the following dates:

Mon February 24 2020 – MANCHESTER Gorilla

Wed February 26 2020 – EDINBURGH Caves

Thu February 27 2020 – NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE Riverside

Fri February 28 2020 – SHEFFIELD Leadmill

Sat February 29 2020 – CARDIFF Gate

Mon March 02 2020 – NORWICH Arts Centre

Tue March 03 2020 – BIRMINGHAM O2 Academy2 Birmingham

Wed March 04 2020 – BRIGHTON Concorde 2

Thu March 05 2020 – LONDON O2 Forum Kentish Town

The upcoming tour follows on from Hackman’s ‘Any Human Friend’ run which took place back in September.

Marika Hackman recently released the official video for her single ‘Hand Solo‘. The Sam Bailey-directed clip features a montage of everyday objects being suggestively stroked by the singer.

In an interview with NME upon the arrival of her new record, the singer revealed her mother’s influence on the track.

“It was probably the second time I’d rung her that day and I was like, ‘Urgh, I’m just really bored and I’m already struggling and I can’t write the lyrics,’” Hackman told us. “She was like, ‘Let me help you out. I’m quite good at this.’ And I said, ‘Okay, it’s a song about masturbating.’ She was like, ‘Oh, for god’s sake Marika!’ But she was really helpful, she gave me all of this gold to Google.”