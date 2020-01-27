Marika Hackman to play tiny London acoustic charity gig next month

Marika Hackman has joined a host of acts performing at London’s Union Chapel for Stand Up To Cancer.

The musician, who released her third album ‘Any Human Heart’ last year, will play a rare solo acoustic set to help raise funds for the charity.

excited to be playing an acoustic solo set at this very special show for @SU2CUK. it's already sold out, so if you have tickets I'll see you there! don’t worry, there are still tickets left to catch us getting #groovy on my upcoming tour – tickets at https://t.co/NL0Ah0n2ez pic.twitter.com/o6yYyyeVEN — Marika Hackman (@MarikaHackman) January 27, 2020

She joins White Lies, Maisie Peters, Benjamin Francis Leftwich, Aaron Smith, and Kitt Philippa for the concert held on February 11. Tickets for the show have already sold out.

Last year’s fundraising gig saw performances from Lewis Capaldi, Ed Harcourt, Editors’ Tom Smith, She Drew The Gun (solo acoustic performance), The Modern Strangers, and Sam Johnson.

Meanwhile, Hackman is set to hit the road for a headline tour next month.

Beginning at Manchester’s Gorilla venue on February 24, the stint will also see Hackman take to the stage in Edinburgh, Newcastle, Sheffield, Cardiff and more cities throughout early March. See full dates here.

In an interview with NME last year the artist opened up about her third album and its unabashed narrative about sex.

“There’s something about the directness of this record and the bravery of doing that that I find really exciting. Who knows, maybe next time I’ll be even more direct,” she said, explaining the prolific use of swear words on the album.