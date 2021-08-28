Marilyn Manson appears on Kanye West’s ‘Donda’ album

Marilyn Manson will appear on Kanye West‘s forthcoming album ‘Donda’, a representative for the controversial shock-rocker has revealed.

A new version of West’s tenth studio album received a playback on Thursday (August 26) at West’s listening party in Chicago.

Though Manson appeared at the event, he did not perform alongside the rapper. Instead, he chose to skulk on the porch of the recreated childhood home of West for much of the latter’s performance. It was confirmed today (August 27), however, that Manson is performing on ‘Donda’.

“Marilyn Manson’s voice is featured on ‘Donda’, and he will continue to conceptually collaborate with Ye on the ‘Donda’ project,” a representative for Manson told People.

Earlier this year, following allegations of sexual and emotional abuse by several women – the likes of Phoebe Bridgers, Manson’s former stylist Love Bailey, Wolf Alice’s Ellie Rowsell and Game of Thrones actress Esme Bianco among them – Manson was dropped by his record label, Loma Vista Recordings.

The accusations began to transpire after Manson’s former girlfriend, actress Evan Rachel Woods, stepped forward. In February, the Westworld star accused Manson of antisemitic abuse and using racial slurs during their relationship. “He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years,” she said at the time.

A separate story regarding Manson’s appearance in ‘Donda’ (also published by People) noted: “[Kanye] knows that having controversial figures around will be provocative and will get people to talking. He knows that people are going to be upset and that there will be backlash. He also knows that people are talking about it today when they wouldn’t have been otherwise.”

Last month, Manson – real name Brian Warner – denied all allegations, saying the accusations are part of a wider conspiracy against him, while the accusers are “cynically and dishonestly seeking to monetise and exploit the #MeToo movement”.

He also dismissed Bianco’s allegations of sexual assault and abuse as “untrue, meritless” and part of a “coordinated attack by multiple plaintiffs”.

After the initial allegations, Manson vehemently denied any wrongdoing in a post on Instagram, with several of his contemporaries came forward to voice their concerns.

Korn‘s Brian “Head” Welch told NME: “I just hope that, if it’s true, Manson can own up to it and get help.”

Alice Cooper, however, commented to the contrary: “I know Marilyn – when we toured together we got along very well. I never noticed that streak in him, if it’s there.”

Manson’s ex-fiancé, actress Rose McGowan, said in an Instagram post that she stands with the women behind the allegations: “I am profoundly sorry to those who have suffered the abuse & mental torture of Marilyn Manson,” she wrote.