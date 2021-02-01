Marilyn Manson dropped by record label amid abuse allegations

Marilyn Manson has been dropped by his record label following allegations of grooming, abuse and manipulation made by Evan Rachel Wood and other women.

Writing on Instagram today (February 1), Westworld actor Wood claimed that Manson had “horrifically abused” her for years. The former couple got engaged in January 2010 after beginning a relationship in 2007, but they called off their engagement in August 2010.

She wrote: “I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent.”

At least four other women have since posted their own allegations against Manson on social media.

Manson’s record label Loma Vista has now posted an official statement online to announce that they will no longer be working with the artist with immediate effect.

“In light of today’s disturbing allegations by Evan Rachel Wood and other women naming Marilyn Manson as their abuser, Loma Vista will cease to further promote his current album [‘We Are Chaos’], effective immediately,” the statement reads.

“Due to these concerning developments, we have also decided not to work with Marilyn Manson on any future projects.”

Evan Rachel Wood has previously given testimony about an abusive relationship she had been in for several years with a man she met in her late teens. While she did not specify who the man was, Wood gave a similar testimony about an abusive relationship to a House Judiciary Subcommittee in February 2018.

The artist and his team have previously strenuously denied allegations of abuse levelled against him. Last year, Manson’s team issued a statement on the artist’s behalf in response to questions about his past relationship with the actress Evan Rachel Wood.