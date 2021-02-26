Marilyn Manson faces fresh abuse allegations from actress who says FBI are involved

Another woman has accused Marilyn Manson of sexual abuse, only weeks after actress Evan Rachel Wood alleged that the musician had abused her during their relationship.

Earlier this month (February 1), Wood and several other women accused Manson of sexual abuse, grooming and manipulation. The musician has denied the claims, saying that all of his “intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners”.

Now, actor Bianca Allaine alleges that the musician forcefully kissed her in 1995 when she was sixteen, with the pair going on to have a sexual relationship three years later.

“It was a very confusing relationship and, looking back, I feel it was emotionally abusive,” she told The Sun.

“I was in love with him and I thought it was mutual. I just wanted a regular relationship with him.”

Allaine went on to claim that Manson “would be very sweet one minute, and then he’d degrade me in front of his friends.”

“When he was with his entourage or a group of guys, he would say things to me, that I was fat,” she said.

“I was 5 foot 10 and 120 pounds at the time. The worst was he once told me I looked like a dirty Mexican witch because I have olive skin.

“He would purposely say things like that to make me feel bad about myself.”

There is also said to be FBI involvement in the case, with Allaine claiming that she has set up a meeting with the bureau in Maryland.

“I’m going to tell the FBI everything I know. I just hope they don’t let us down,” she said. “They are taking this very, very seriously, which they should.”

She added: “I said one day, ‘I can’t take this any more,’ so I contacted the emergency tip line, he’s terrorized us enough. It’s intimidating because I’ve never talked to an FBI agent before. She’s been very nice but I’m still scared.”

It comes after reports that The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is set to investigate the abuse allegations that have been made against Manson.

Game Of Thrones actor Esmé Bianco has also accused the musician of abuse, claiming he chased her around his home with an axe.

Elsewhere, Phoebe Bridgers recounted her alleged experience with the singer, claiming that he had told her he had a “rape room” in his house when she visited him at home as a teenager.

Manson has been dropped from his record label, Loma Vista, after the allegations were made public. His booking agent CAA and longtime manager Tony Ciulla also went on to drop him, while it was confirmed that his appearances would be removed from TV shows American Gods and the Creepshow anthology.