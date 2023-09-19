Marilyn Manson fined for blowing his nose and spitting at videographer

Marilyn Manson has been fined and sentenced to 20 hours of community service for allegedly blowing his nose and spitting on a videographer at a concert in 2019.

The musician appeared in a New Hampshire courtroom yesterday (September 18), WMUR reports [via Blabbermouth], and pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor simple assault charge. This means that he didn’t contest the charge nor admit guilt.

Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of simple assault after a videographer accused the singer of spitting and blowing his nose on her at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford, New Hampshire on August 19, 2019 as part of the co-headlining ‘Hell Never Dies’ tour with Rob Zombie.

According to Manson’s lawyer, the second charge was dismissed with a negotiated plea deal. Manson will have to pay a fine of $1,200 (£969) and was sentenced to 20 hours of community service to be done within six months.

The plea has meant that Manson has avoided attending trial.

Manson allegedly approached the videographer, put his face close to the camera and spat a “big lougee” at her. The professional was hit on both hands with his saliva. The musician then allegedly returned a second time, covering one side of his nostril and blowing in the videographer’s direction.

A victim’s advocate read a victim-impact statement on behalf of the videographer in court.

“For me, I’m a professional person and I’ve been in this industry for 30 years,” the statement read.

“I’ve worked for a lot of companies, and in all the years I’ve worked with people, I’ve never been humiliated or treated like I was by this defendant. For him to spit on me and blow his nose on me was the most disgusting thing a human being has ever done.

“I understand this was not a big criminal charge to begin with, but I was hoping that the defendant would receive a sentence that would make him think twice before doing something like this again.”

In a previous statement, Manson’s lawyer Howard King said: “It is no secret to anyone who has attended a Marilyn Manson concert that he likes to be provocative on stage, especially in front of a camera.

“This misdemeanor claim was pursued after we received a demand from a venue videographer for more than $35,000 after a small amount of spit came into contact with their arm. After we asked for evidence of any alleged damages, we never received a reply. This whole claim is ludicrous, but we remain committed to cooperating with authorities, as we have done throughout.”

Manson has recently faced various lawsuits and allegations made by over a dozen women accusing him of both sexual and physical abuse. Following the accusations, which he has denied, the singer-songwriter was dropped by his label, Loma Vista.

Among the accusations was Westworld actor Evan Rachel Wood, who accused Manson of grooming, manipulation and “horrific abuse” in 2022.

Currently, the ‘Dope Show’ singer is facing two other lawsuits, both by Jane Does. He has consistently denied all allegations.