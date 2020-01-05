News Music News

Watch Linda Perry join Marilyn Manson for acoustic performance of ‘Sweet Dreams’

The pair performed the song at charity gala 'Heaven'

Will Lavin
Marilyn Manson and Linda Perry
Marilyn Manson was joined on stage by Linda Perry at last night's Heaven gala. CREDIT: Getty Images

Marilyn Manson was joined by Linda Perry for an acoustic rendition of his Eurythmics cover ‘Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)’ last night in L.A. – watch footage below.

Performing at The Art of Elysium’s annual Heaven gala, Manson was announced for the last minute charity gig earlier this week. Other names on the bill included L7, Cheap Trick and the surviving members of Nirvana reunited for a five-song set joined by Beck, St. Vincent and Dave Grohl‘s daughter, Violet.

The event honoured actor Topher Grace and his wife Ashley as The Spirit of Elysium recipients.

Treating fans at The Palladium to a stripped back version of his ‘Smells Like Children’ hit single, Manson was joined by 4 Non Blondes frontwoman Linda Perry, who accompanied the world’s most famous Satanist on keys.

Watch footage from Manson’s performance with Perry below:

View this post on Instagram

#marilynmanson #sweetdreams #artofelysium

A post shared by David M Appleton (@davidmappleton) on

Last October, Manson released new single ‘God’s Gonna Cut You Down’, which arrived with an ominous music video.

The track is Manson’s take on the traditional folk song of the same name, which has been recorded by the likes of Johnny Cash and Elvis Presley. Manson has performed the song live on tour, and contributed a studio version to the soundtrack of the 2017 film 24 Hours To Live.

Meanwhile, an unexpected festive mash-up of Marilyn Manson and Mariah Carey has gone viral.

The clip, which was uploaded to YouTube on December 8, fuses Manson’s 1996 track ‘The Beautiful People’ with Carey’s hugely-popular seasonal smash ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’.

