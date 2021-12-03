Marilyn Manson loses his Grammy nomination for Kanye West’s ‘Jail’

Marilyn Manson has lost his Grammy nomination for his contribution to Kanye West‘s ‘Jail’.

Manson – real name Brian Hugh Warner – was previously nominated for Best Rap Song, thanks to his work on ‘Jail’, that appears on West’s latest album ‘DONDA’ and features a verse from Jay-Z.

However, as reported by the New York Times and confirmed by the Recording Academy, Warner is no longer nominated in the category. According to Spotify, Warner’s name has also been removed from the songwriting credits of the song. Despite this loss, Manson is still nominated for his work on ‘DONDA’, which is up for Album Of The Year, thanks to contributions to ‘Jail Pt. 2’.

Billboard claim that the removal of Manson’s nomination has nothing to do with the allegations made against him. Manson is currently in the midst of four sexual assault lawsuits, with allegations of physical and sexual abuse continuing to emerge after his former partner Evan Rachel Wood publicly made allegations against him in February.

NME has reached out to Manson for comment.

Harvey Mason Jr., Recording Academy CEO, previously said that the Grammys “won’t restrict the people who can submit their material for consideration” in response to backlash over Manson’s nominations.

We won’t look back at people’s history, we won’t look at their criminal record, we won’t look at anything other than the legality within our rules of, is this recording for this work eligible based on date and other criteria,” Mason said.

The removal of Manson’s nomination is not the only change that’s been made to the 2022 nominees list, with a string of producers and songwriters receiving new nominations. This is common practice for the Recording Academy, and can happen for reasons ranging from spelling errors to producers that have been overlooked.

Kanye West, now legally known as Ye, has defended his choice to have Manson, as well as DaBaby, on the album, saying “All the Me Too… like, when I sit next to Marilyn Manson and DaBaby right after both of them got cancelled, for five songs, you know, it’s like they can’t cancel us all.”

“They’ll hit you with the accusations of somebody who you was with 10 years ago.”

Earlier this week, it was reported Manson’s home was raided by Los Angeles police, with media storage units, including hard drives, reportedly being seized. Los Angeles County sheriff’s Deputy Eva Jimenez told Associated Press that a search warrant was served on Manson’s home, but offered no further details.

Shortly after Wood made her allegations, it was reported that the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department was set to launch an investigation into the claims. Game Of Thrones actor Esme Bianco sued Manson in April – alleging sexual assault, physical abuse and human trafficking – months after going public with her claims.

The most recent lawsuit was filed by model Ashley Morgan Smithline, who is suing Manson for sexual assault, sexual battery and unlawful imprisonment, among other charges.

Manson has denied all allegations, claiming that his accusers were “cynically and dishonestly seeking to monetize and exploit the #MeToo movement” by launching a “co-ordinated attack against him.”

In documents filed in July, he labelled the women “co-conspirators” who are “desperately trying to conflate” Manson’s stage persona “with fabricated accounts of abuse”.

Earlier this month, Manson’s lawyer said that the musician is open to settlement discussions with an anonymous accuser, an ex-girlfriend who claims he raped her in 2011.

For help, advice or more information regarding sexual harassment, assault and rape in the UK, visit the Rape Crisis charity website. In the US, visit RAINN.