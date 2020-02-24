Marilyn Manson has shared a cryptic picture on his Instagram that has left fans hoping for a new full-length album.

A new album would mark the star’s 11th studio album and first since 2017’s ‘Heaven Upside Down’.

Manson shared an image of a frequency wave with a Latin phrase “Omnes surdus es et nunc audite me…” on his Instagram page. The phrase roughly translates to “All deaf and now you hear me.”

Advertisement

The hashtags #2020 and #youhavenoideawhatiscoming also added to the speculation that new material is on the horizon. He also included #antichristsuperstar and #blacksabbathbornagain.

In April last year, Manson said that his upcoming album was nearly done, later adding that he wouldn’t compare his new record to his past work.

“I’m in a mode in life where I wanted to tell stories with this record, and it’s sort of like a wax museum of my thoughts, a study of the chamber of horrors in my head,” said Manson.

“All the romance and hope you can have in the world, here in the End Times where it can be a different kind of apocalypse for each person listening to the record. I tried to paint it with words, and Shooter [Jennings] with sounds, so you can see and hear all of your longing, your passion and despair.

“That’s sort of a dramatic explanation of it! But it is full of drama. I wouldn’t compare it to any of my other records, but you hear a bit of everything. It’s like I’ve focused everything into one spot, finally.”

Advertisement

Last October, Manson released new single ‘God’s Gonna Cut You Down’, which arrived with an ominous music video.

The track is Manson’s take on the traditional folk song of the same name, which has been recorded by the likes of Johnny Cash and Elvis Presley. Manson has performed the song live on tour, and contributed a studio version to the soundtrack of the 2017 film 24 Hours To Live.