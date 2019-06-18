Marilyn Manson officially unveils new drummer

Gil Sharone left in March after playing with Manson for five years

Marilyn Manson has officially unveiled his new drummer, three months after Gil Sharone left his band.

Sharone had been with Manson’s group for five years, but announced in March he had decided to leave to “pursue other current and future projects.”

Now, Manson has confirmed that Ho99o9’s Brandon Pertzborn had officially joined his band. The news was revealed earlier this year when The Dillinger Escape Plan’s Billy Rymer had said he was taking over Pertzborn’s drumming role for the New Jersey punk band while “he takes on duties with Marilyn Manson”, but the rock icon had not commented on the reports until now.

Manson made the news official by posting a photo of himself and Pertzborn on his Instagram page. “I went to see a film with @strainsofhorror Shayne and my drummer Brandon @brandonpertzborn,” he captioned the post.

Pertzborn reposted the picture on his Instagram account, adding: “Hot off the press! North America, see you this summer with Marilyn Manson.”

Meanwhile, Manson is set to appear in The New Pope, HBO’s follow-up series to The Young Pope. Details about his role have yet to be announced, but it was recently reported that the musician was a big fan of the first series and its director, Pablo Sorrentino.

Earlier this year, Manson gave fans an update on his new album, saying he was in the studio finishing up work on the record. The release will mark his 11th studio album and will follow 2017’s ‘Heaven Upside Down’.