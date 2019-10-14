Marilyn Manson pays tribute to tattoo artist Norm Will Rise: “Your art will live on in my skin”

"This is a really sad day for me"

Marilyn Manson has paid tribute to the renowned tattoo artist Eric Rosenbaum, better known as Norm Will Rise.

Norm passed away over the weekend, leading to an outpouring of tributes from admirers and those who he had inked at his legendary Love Letter Tattoo shop in LA. Among them, God Of Fuck Manson honoured the former graffiti artist – after he shared a video of him receiving a tattoo on his thigh from Rosenbaum last month.

“Norm, a true friend and amazing artist,” Manson wrote on Twitter. “[He] put a lot of tattoos on me. I love you man and hope you are somewhere peaceful. Your art will live on in my skin, RIP, and this is a really sad day for me. He was a great person that should still be here. “

Check out the video of Manson receiving the tattoo below.

Others also took to social media to pay tribute:

As well as being cast in the upcoming new season of American Gods, Manson has also been working on his new album.

“It’ll be out before the end of the year, definitely,” he said earlier this summer. “I plan on going on the ‘Twins of Evil’ tour, and I have an art book that I’m going to release, and I’ll probably have a bunch of exhibitions all over to go along with it. And then I’ll release the album after that.”

He added: “I think it’s the album that should be called Marilyn Manson. I’m in a mode in life where I wanted to tell stories with this record, and it’s sort of like a wax museum of my thoughts, a study of the chamber of horrors in my head. All the romance and hope you can have in the world, here in the End Times where it can be a different kind of apocalypse for each person listening to the record.

“I feel in fighting mode, ready to take it all on, and make a record, and keep that flag a-flying, and to make sure people know that this isn’t just sort of tapering off — this is hitting hard right now. And I think that’s why I think Marilyn Manson, self-titled, is probably the most descriptive album title, considering it’s the stories of what put me here.”