Marilyn Manson provides update on new album

"I was working pretty late in the studio, and we finished the sixth song."

Marilyn Manson has seemingly confirmed that his next album will arrive before the end of the year.

The shock-rock icon, whose last album came in 2017’s ‘Heaven Upside Down’, says he has recorded six songs so far for its follow up.

“Last night, I was working pretty late in the studio, and we finished the sixth song. So, it’ll be out before the end of the year, definitely. I plan on going on the ‘Twins of Evil’ tour, and I have an art book that I’m going to release, and I’ll probably have a bunch of exhibitions all over to go along with it. And then I’ll release the album after that,” Manson told Revolver.

Describing what fans can expect, Manson also said that he is currently toying with the idea of self-titling his next record.

“I think it’s the album that should be called Marilyn Manson. I’m in a mode in life where I wanted to tell stories with this record, and it’s sort of like a wax museum of my thoughts, a study of the chamber of horrors in my head. All the romance and hope you can have in the world, here in the End Times where it can be a different kind of apocalypse for each person listening to the record,” he explained.

“I tried to paint it with words, and Shooter with sounds, so you can see and hear all of your longing, your passion and despair. That’s sort of a dramatic explanation of it. [Laughs] But it is full of drama. I wouldn’t compare it to any of my other records, but you hear a bit of everything — it’s like I’ve focused everything into one spot, finally.”

He added: “I feel in fighting mode, ready to take it all on, and make a record, and keep that flag a-flying, and to make sure people know that this isn’t just sort of tapering off — this is hitting hard right now. And I think that’s why I think Marilyn Manson, self-titled, is probably the most descriptive album title, considering it’s the stories of what put me here.”

Away from music, it was also recently revealed that Manson will take an acting role in The Stand – an upcoming adaptation of Stephen King’s post-apocalyptic novel of the same name.