Creepy...

Marilyn Manson has covered The Doors classic ‘The End’.

The song originally featured on The Doors’ debut self-titled album (1967), which famously soundtracks the opening scene of Francis Ford Coppola’s seminal 1979 film Apocalypse Now.

‘The End’ is only the third cover Manson has released in his career after 2001’s ‘Tainted Love‘ (originally sung by Gloria Jones and later reworked by Soft Cell) and his rendition of the traditional folk tune ‘God’s Gonna Cut You Down’ in October.

As Consequence of Sound reports, the singer previously announced he was recording a cover of ‘The End’ for the Stephen King miniseries The Stand, in which he’ll also star.

The cover song is accompanied by a visual featuring one of Manson’s own watercolour paintings.

Meanwhile, Manson has been working on his new album. Over the summer the ‘Antichrist Superstar’ artist said he planned for the record to be released by the end of 2019.

“I think it’s the album that should be called Marilyn Manson,” he said at the time. “I’m in a mode in life where I wanted to tell stories with this record, and it’s sort of like a wax museum of my thoughts, a study of the chamber of horrors in my head.

“All the romance and hope you can have in the world, here in the End Times where it can be a different kind of apocalypse for each person listening to the record.”

Additionally, Manson will join Ozzy Osbourne a joint US tour, which kicks off in May 2020.

It’s not known at this stage if Manson’s cover of ‘The End’ will feature on his upcoming as-yet-untitled eleventh album, which will be the follow-up to 2017’s ‘Heaven Upside Down’.