Marilyn Manson releases ominous video for new single ‘God’s Gonna Cut You Down’

His new album is in the works

Marilyn Manson has released a new single, ‘God’s Gonna Cut You Down’, which arrived with an ominous music video.

The track is Manson’s take on the traditional folk song of the same name, which has been recorded by the likes of Johnny Cash and Elvis Presley. As SPIN notes, Manson has performed the song live on tour, and contributed a studio version to the soundtrack of the 2017 film 24 Hours To Live.

The new single received a music video directed by Tim Mattia, who’d previously worked with Manson on the video for ‘Hey, Cruel World’. The new, black-and-white video is set in the desert, and opens on Manson alone in a cabin, cradling his guitar. He later swaps the instrument for a shotgun, and heads out to start digging a grave. Watch it below:

Manson has been hard at work on a new album, which will be the follow-up to his 2017 record ‘Heaven Upside Down’. In a July interview, the shock rocker revealed he had completed six songs for his next LP.

“I wanted to tell stories with this record, and it’s sort of like a wax museum of my thoughts, a study of the chamber of horrors in my head,” he said. “All the romance and hope you can have in the world, here in the End Times where it can be a different kind of apocalypse for each person listening to the record.”

In non-music news, Manson was recently cast in both the television adaptation of Stephen King’s The Stand, and the third season of American Gods.