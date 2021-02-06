Marilyn Manson reportedly dropped by longtime manager following abuse allegations

Marilyn Manson and his manager of 25 years, Tony Ciulla, have reportedly parted ways, following allegations of abuse levelled at the musician by multiple women.

Ciulla began representing Manson — real name Brian Warner — in 1996. He joins record label Loma Vista and booking agent CAA in severing ties with the shock rocker.

In their time working together, Ciulla stood by Manson through several controversies, including multiple lawsuits, as well as allegations that Manson’s music incited the Columbine High School massacre of 1999.

However, Rolling Stone reports that Ciulla, who also manages Rob Zombie, First Aid Kit and Yeah Yeah Yeahs, will discontinue the pair’s professional relationship.

NME has contacted Tony Ciulla for comment.

Ciulla’s decision to part ways with Manson comes after the musician was accused of grooming, manipulation and abuse by his ex-fiancé, Evan Rachel Wood, earlier this month.

Wood had previously spoken out about her abuse but had not named Manson as the perpetrator until posting to Instagram on February 1.

“The name of my abuser is Brian Warner,” she wrote.

“I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives”.

Since Wood made her statement, several other women have shared similar stories. Photographer Ashley Walters, model Sarah McNeilly and actor Ashley Lindsay Morgan are among those to have accused Manson of abuse.

Manson has denied the recent abuse allegations, calling them “horrible distortions of reality”.

Manson’s former collaborators Trent Reznor and Wes Borland have denounced the shock rocker following the allegations. The musician has also been dropped from his forthcoming appearances on television programs American Gods and Creepshow.