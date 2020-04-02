Marilyn Manson has shared an old message he received from Tiger King subject Joe Exotic asking for an endorsement for his failed campaign to become the Governor of Oklahoma.

Exotic, AKA Joseph Maldonado-Passage, is the controversial private zookeeper whose story is covered in Netflix‘s latest true crime hit Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.

Exotic’s unsuccessful 2018 campaign to be elected as the Governor of Oklahoma is featured in the documentary, and it’s now been revealed that he reached out to Manson in a bid to gain some big-name support.

Advertisement

Posting on Instagram yesterday (April 1), Manson shared a Twitter DM he received from Exotic on January 16, 2018 which read: “Hey, Thanks for the follow. I’m running for Governor of Oklahoma and trying to speak for the real people for a change and get some help for addiction in this State that no one cares about.

“Would you endorse me? Not asking for money. Just to use your name as an endorsement.”

Captioning the Instagram post, Manson finally issued his response to Exotic’s request over two years on from the original message: “Nope. Don’t Fuck With Cats.”

Earlier this week, it was reported that Michael Jackson once owned alligators that died in a fire at Joe Exotic’s zoo back in 2015.