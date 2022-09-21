Marilyn Manson sexual abuse case filed with Los Angeles’ district attorney’s office

The sexual abuse case against Marilyn Manson has been submitted to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office.

Back in February 2021, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department began investigating the abuse allegations that were made against Manson. It came after actor Evan Rachel Wood (Manson’s former partner) and several other women accused Manson of sexual abuse, grooming and manipulation. The musician has denied the claims, saying that all of his “intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners”.

The case will now be reviewed and considered by the DA’s office, who will then decide whether to press charges based on the evidence available.

The office told Pitchfork in a statement: “On September 19, 2022, investigators from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department provided partial case material to LADA pertaining to the sexual assault allegations against Brian Warner, also known as Marilyn Manson. There is more material that is still outstanding, however, we do not have a timeline for the additional submission from the LASD.

“Once we receive everything, experienced prosecutors will carefully and deliberatively review everything that has been submitted prior to making a filing decision. This review will take some time but rest assured our office takes these allegations very seriously. LADA is dedicated to providing care and assistance to all victims of sexual assault, abuse, and intimate partner violence.”

Last year, the actor Evan Rachel Wood publicly accused Manson, her former partner, of abuse, claiming that he started grooming her when she was a teenager and “horrifically abused me for years”.

The musician has denied all allegations by Wood and allegations by others, claiming that his accusers were “cynically and dishonestly seeking to monetise and exploit the #MeToo movement” by launching a “coordinated attack against him”.

After Wood publicly accused Manson, other women came forward with their own allegations against the rock star. Among them were Game Of Thrones actor Esme Bianco – who is suing Manson for alleged sexual assault, physical abuse and human trafficking – and his former assistant Ashley Walters, who is suing him for sexual assault, battery and harassment. Manson strongly denies these claims.

For help, advice or more information regarding sexual harassment, assault and rape in the UK, visit the Rape Crisis charity website. In the US, visit RAINN.