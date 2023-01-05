Marilyn Manson sexual assault case dismissed

A sexual assault case against Marilyn Manson has been dismissed.

A California court has dismissed without prejudice a 2021 lawsuit from model and entertainer Ashley Morgan Smithline that accused Brian Warner (aka Marilyn Manson) of sexual assault and more.

The Los Angeles Times has reported on the decision, which was confirmed by Pitchfork, that has seen Smithline’s case against Warner for alleged sexual assault, sexual battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, unlawful imprisonment and more dropped. Warner has denied the allegations.

In October, Jay Ellwanger withdrew as Smithline’s lawyer. Smithline’s didn’t meet a deadline by December to acquire new representation or represent herself, leading to the court’s most recent decision.

The claimant is able to refile the case with new representation.

Howard King, Warner’s laywer, wrote in a statement to Pitchfork: “We thank and commend Ashley Smithline for dismissing her claims against Brian Warner without seeking or receiving anything in return.

“We wish her well and will continue to work to assure that a significant price will be paid by those who have tried to abuse our legal system.”

Judge dismisses Ashley Morgan Smithline's sex-assault lawsuit against Marilyn Manson https://t.co/qZnsgpTG7Q pic.twitter.com/LWCHIGGy5J — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) January 5, 2023

Meanwhile, Warner is currently facing a federal lawsuit from Game Of Thrones actress Esmé Bianco who has accused the musician of sexual assault and sexual battery.

Warner has denied the allegations. Last year he dismissed Bianco’s allegations of sexual assault and abuse as “untrue, meritless” and said they were part of a “coordinated attack by multiple plaintiffs”.

Elsewhere, Warner is suing Evan Rachel Wood for defamation after she publicly named him as her abuser in early 2021 and went on to detail her alleged experiences in the documentary Phoenix Rising.

In May, the Los Angeles Superior Court also dismissed another lawsuit filed by a woman who had worked as Warner’s assistant. She had accusing him of sexual assault, battery, and harassment.

Judge Michael Stern ruled that the claim could not proceed because alleged incidents happened beyond the state’s two-year statute of limitations.

Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Special Victims Bureau spent 19 months investigating sexual assault allegations against Warner.

In September, they submitted the case to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office for review and complaint filing consideration. The case is ongoing.

For help, advice or more information regarding sexual harassment, assault and rape in the UK, visit the Rape Crisis charity website. In the US, visit RAINN.