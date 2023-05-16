Marilyn Manson teases first new music following sexual abuse allegations

Marilyn Manson has teased fans with what may be his first new music since accusations of sexual and physical abuse.

Taking to social media yesterday (May 15), the singer – real name Brian Warner – shared a grainy black-and-white photo of himself, singing into a microphone. “I’ve got something for you to hear,” he wrote in the Instagram caption, as well as giving photo credit to his wife Lindsey Elizabeth Warner.

The update was Manson’s first post on social media since March 2022. Currently, the ‘Beautiful People’ singer has turned off comments under the photo, although he did share another image in his Instagram story — a post made by his wife, which showed them both holding candles with the caption: “There is Light In The Darkness”.

Although any further details on the upcoming project are not yet clear, if the rock veteran was to release new music, it would be his first new material in nearly three years, following on from his 2020 album ‘We Are Chaos’.

I’ve got something for you to hear. 📷 by my wife @lindsayusichofficial pic.twitter.com/tpsiyJ4Gjw — Marilyn Manson (@marilynmanson) May 15, 2023

The album arrived shortly before Manson faced allegations made by over a dozen women in February 2021, accusing him of both sexual and physical abuse. Following the accusations, the singer-songwriter was dropped by his label, Loma Vista. It has not been confirmed whether he will be releasing new music independently or with another label.

Controversy later arrived when he appeared on-stage with Kanye West, before also contributing to the rapper’s 2021 album ‘Donda‘.

Among the accusations was Westworld actor Evan Rachel Wood, who accused Manson of grooming, manipulation and “horrific abuse” back in 2022.

In March of that year, Manson filed a defamation lawsuit against Wood. Last week (May 10), however, a US Judge dismissed key sections of the musician’s case. These included claims that Wood pressured “multiple women to make false accusations” against him, and fabricated an FBI letter to back up her allegations (via Los Angeles Times).

Another one of the accusations came from Game Of Thrones actor Esme Bianco, who alleged their relationship included drugs, constant monitoring, physical abuse, and sexual assault. This lawsuit was later settled in January of this year.

Currently, the ‘Dope Show’ singer is facing two other lawsuits, both by Jane Does. He has consistently denied all allegations.

For help, advice or more information regarding sexual harassment, assault and rape in the UK, visit the Rape Crisis charity website. In the US, visit RAINN.