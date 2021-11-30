Marilyn Manson’s Hollywood home searched by detectives following abuse allegations

Marilyn Manson‘s Hollywood home was reportedly searched by authorities following allegations of physical and sexual abuse by multiple women.

TMZ reported that Special Victims Unit detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department searched Manson’s West Hollywood home yesterday (November 29) after a search warrant was served. Manson – real name Brian Warner – was reportedly not home at the time.

TMZ claims that media storage units, including hard drives, were seized. Los Angeles County sheriff’s Deputy Eva Jimenez told Associated Press that a search warrant was served on Manson’s home, but offered no further details.

NME has reached out to Warner’s lawyer Howard E. King for comment.

The search comes after a slew of allegations of physical and sexual abuse made against Manson by multiple women. The musician is currently facing a total of four sexual assault lawsuits after his former partner Evan Rachel Wood publicly made allegations against him in February. Shortly after, it was reported that the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department was set to launch an investigation into the claims.

In April, Game Of Thrones actor Esme Bianco sued Manson – alleging sexual assault, physical abuse and human trafficking – months after going public with her claims. The most recent lawsuit was filed by model Ashley Morgan Smithline, who is suing Manson for sexual assault, sexual battery and unlawful imprisonment, among other charges.

Manson has denied all allegations, claiming that his accusers were “cynically and dishonestly seeking to monetize and exploit the #MeToo movement” by launching a “co-ordinated attack against him.”

In documents filed in July, he labelled the women “co-conspirators” who are “desperately trying to conflate” Manson’s stage persona “with fabricated accounts of abuse”.

Some women who have levelled allegations at Manson have recently spoken about a soundproof “bad girls’ room” that Manson reportedly has inside his home, where he allegedly banished his various girlfriends as a method of “torture”. It is not clear whether this home is the same property that was searched.

Manson’s former assistant Ashley Walters, who is suing him for sexual assault and other charges, said that Manson “always had a joking, bragging tone”, when he told people about the room. Another former assistant never saw women confined in the room but claimed “it was common knowledge that’s what everybody had called it”.

Earlier this month, Manson’s lawyer said that the musician is open to settlement discussions with an anonymous accuser, an ex-girlfriend who claims he raped her in 2011.

For help, advice or more information regarding sexual harassment, assault and rape in the UK, visit the Rape Crisis charity website. In the US, visit RAINN.