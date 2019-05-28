Marina announces 2019 UK ‘Love + Fear’ tour

Including a big on in Hammersmith

Marina [FKA And The Diamonds] has announced an autumn 2019 UK tour. Full dates and ticket details are below.

To cap off her year off the back of her 2019 album ‘Love + Fear‘, Marina will be calling at some of the biggest headline dates of her career with shows in Edinburgh, Manchester, Cardiff, London and Brighton.

Marina’s upcoming UK headline dates are below. Tickets are on sale from 10am on Friday May 31.

Monday October 28 – EDINBURGH Usher Hall

Tuesday October 29 – MANCHESTER O2 Apollo

Friday November 1 – CARDIFF Motorpoint Arena

Monday November 4 – LONDON Eventim Apollo

Tuesday November 5 – BRIGHTON Centre

Describing her album as the sound of “an artist doing whatever the fuck she wants”, NME concluded: “Marina has spoken candidly about the idea of autonomy in label-shaped pop, and how she’s only willing to make music if it comes from somewhere that matters.

“It might not land perfectly, but in a time of pop puppetry, Marina is the real deal.

Meanwhile, Marina has a busy summer of festival dates – and will be performing at Open’er Festival in Poland, Roskilde Festival in Denmark, Ruisrock Festival in Finland, Mad Cool Festival in Spain, NOS Alive Festival in Portugal, Benicassim Festival in Spain and Latitude Festival in the UK.