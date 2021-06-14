Marina announces 2022 UK and European spring tour

Marina has announced that she’ll be heading out on a UK and European tour next spring.

The singer will embark on a number of dates in May 2022 in support of her recently released fifth album ‘Ancient Dreams In A Modern Land’.

Beginning on May 9 in Denmark, Marina will visit Netherlands, Belgium and France, before heading back to the UK for dates in Edinburgh, Manchester, Leeds, London and Dublin. The tour will conclude in Dublin, Ireland on May 25.

Marina noted on Twitter that the tour artwork was done by Slick Satan – a member of her fan community “who *also* happens to be an awesome graphic designer”.

You can see Marina’s upcoming UK and European tour dates below:

MAY 2022

9 – Copenhagen Vega, Denmark

12 – Den Hague Amare, Netherlands

14 – Brussels La Madelaine, Belgium

15 – Paris Bataclan, France

17 – Edinburgh Corn Echange, UK

20 – Manchester O2 Apollo, UK

21 – Leeds Refectory, Leeds University, UK

22 – London O2 Academy Brixton, UK

25 – Dublin Olympia, Ireland

Tickets go on general sale at 10am BST/11am CET on June 18, and will be available here.

Marina’s new album ‘Ancient Dreams In A Modern Land’ was released on Friday (June 11). In a four-star review, NME‘s Nick Levine wrote: “12 years after the tracks ‘Obsessions’ and ‘Mowgli’s Road’ introduced us to a singular musical talent, Marina’s melodies and vocal hooks still don’t sound like anybody else’s. Nothing in this world could change her, and for that we should all be damn grateful.”

Last month, Pussy Riot remixed Marina’s ‘Purge The Poison’, the original version of which feature on her new album.

“Catchy and contagious, ‘Purge The Poison’ is an ear-worm, and it feeds your brain with the right questions and encourages you to think,” the band’s Nadya Tolokonnikova said. “I was blown away by this track, and it’s my pleasure to be on ‘Purge”s remix.”