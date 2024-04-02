Marina announces new book of poems, ‘Eat The World’

Marina Diamandis has announced that she has written a poetry book, Eat The World.

The book is set to be published on October 29 via Penguin Random House. To coincide with the announcement, Diamandis shared some samples of the poems, one of which read: “You are a good/question asker/effervescent/like my father/but i protect/myself now as/if i were my/own daughter.”

“Very excited for you all to hold this in your hands,” she wrote in the caption. “Writing this book over the course of a year was a magical, playfully dark process that freed me in ways I couldn’t have anticipated. I am *of course* slightly terrified at putting the contents of my brain and life out there. But I’m equally excited for it to be out in the world. This book is so precious to me.”

You can pre-order the book here.

Last year, Diamandis revealed that she had been diagnosed with chronic fatigue syndrome.

In a post on Instagram, she recalled having “symptoms like deep fatigue, numbness, tingling, brain fog, rashes, insomnia and a feeling of being ‘poisoned’” to fans, and said that she had struggled with the issues for so long that it has “been hard to remember what healthy feels like”.

“My baseline energy has been at 50 – 60 per cent for a long time. Aside from a few periods of remission, the last 7 years have consisted of relying on adrenaline and willpower to push me through each day,” she added.

“After a lot of research, I now understand that these symptoms are a result of a hypersensitive nervous system, developed in response to chronic stress. ⁣My body has felt stuck in ‘fight or flight’ mode and there were many warning signs it gave me before the worst symptoms set in.”

Since her breakthrough in 2009 – formerly under the name Marina And The Diamonds — Marina has released five albums, the latest of which being 2021’s ‘Ancient Dreams In A Modern Land’.

Speaking with NME at the time of the album’s release, the singer confirmed that the LP was motivated by political factors, and saw her take less interest in gaining chart success than in her previous releases.

“We’ve seen an explosion of all of these social problems that have been building for years and years. They’ve always existed, but some of us, including myself, have not really had an awareness of them or a full understanding… it’s impossible not to let that influence your music,” she said.

“[Other artists] might be looking for this perfect pop hook that’s potentially going to get on radio or lead to commercial success. Whereas for me, I do feel like that ship has sailed,” she added. “I’ve had those moments, but as an artist, that’s not really what excites me anymore. It’s more like, ‘What am I interested in at the time? And what do I want to explore in my songs?’”