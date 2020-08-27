Marina says she’s “close to finishing” writing for her next album

Marina has given fans an update on her next studio album, revealing that she’s almost finished writing for what will be her fifth LP.

The musician posted a series of photographs and videos from an idyllic writing session, writing: “GOOD ENERGY! Bursting with sun beams to tell you that I’m close to finishing writing my 5th album in a little corner of paradise.”

The news comes just a year since the musician released her fourth album ‘Love + Fear’, which was her first LP to be released since she shed the ‘And The Diamonds’ part of her moniker.

The album was released in two parts, with ‘Love’ arriving as a surprise for fans in April 2019.

Marina began work on her fifth album in January, posting two photos on Instagram with the caption “Writing songs in Paris”, and has shared snippets of new songs on her Instagram stories over the past few months.

In February she released a standalone single called ‘About Love’, which was composed for the soundtrack of Netflix movie To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You.

Shortly afterwards she announced a short between-albums tour of the US for April which she unofficially christened the ‘Inbetweenie Tour’, however the dates were shelved due to the coronavirus pandemic.