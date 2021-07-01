Mark E. Smith’s old house is now up for sale

The house previously owned by The Fall frontman Mark E. Smith is up for sale.

Currently listed on Rightmove, the three-bedroom semi-detached property is located on Winchester Avenue in Prestwich, Manchester. It’s on the market for offers in excess of £200,000.

According to the Bury Times, Smith lived in the house for many years prior to his death at the age of 60 in 2018. The property is believed to have inspired The Fall’s song ‘My New House’ (1985), which appeared on the group’s eighth album ‘This Nation’s Saving Grace’.

Advertisement It’s reported that many of the late musician’s personal belongings – including a tape recorder, writing desk and books – remain in his former home, which he shared with his partner Elena Poulou. The listing images also show a pink Smeg fridge, an old TV set, a sofa, a record player and various other items. Speaking to The Quietus, Clive Anthony Sales & Lettings said that the possessions would be removed by Smith’s family prior to selling.

Mark E Smiths house should be left as it is. It’s total Fall innit. You couldn’t anymore Fall than that. — Sleaford Mods (@sleafordmods) July 1, 2021

Smith’s friend Graham Duff, who co-wrote the late artist’s The Otherwise: The Screenplay for a Horror Film That Never Was, told the site: “Mark himself would no doubt have been disparaging about the notion of his old house being turned into some kind of museum or monument.

“Yet if there are personal possessions, books, notebooks etc within, then it seems ridiculous if these can’t be removed and archived.”

Advertisement

An official description of the house reads: “This property offers scope to improve and add value and is in need of modernisation throughout, giving the successful buyer the option of putting their own stamp on the property.

“This home briefly comprises; entrance hall, spacious lounge/dining room, kitchen, three bedrooms and a bathroom. There are front and rear gardens as well as a front driveway. It is well situated for local shops, schools, public transport links and with easy access into Prestwich Village and onto the motorway networks. An early viewing is strongly advised and the property is offered with no onward chain.”

Back in April, Gary Numan opened up on how Mark E. Smith once “scared the shit” out of him after he joined forces with The Fall frontman for a joint interview.