Mark Hoppus appears to confirm cancer diagnosis via Instagram

A post captioned "Yes hello. One cancer treatment, please" has since been deleted

By Matthew Neale
Mark Hoppus
Mark Hoppus. CREDIT: Getty Images

Blink-182 singer and bassist Mark Hoppus has seemingly shared news that he’s currently receiving treatment for cancer.

The musician posted a photo of himself in what appears to be a doctor’s office surrounded by medical equipment, captioned: “Yes hello. One cancer treatment, please.”

Hoppus has since deleted the post, but you can see screenshots from concerned fans shared on social media below.

NME have reached out to Hoppus’ team for a statement. This is a developing story and will be updated.

