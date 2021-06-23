Mark Hoppus appears to confirm cancer diagnosis via Instagram

Blink-182 singer and bassist Mark Hoppus has seemingly shared news that he’s currently receiving treatment for cancer.

The musician posted a photo of himself in what appears to be a doctor’s office surrounded by medical equipment, captioned: “Yes hello. One cancer treatment, please.”

Hoppus has since deleted the post, but you can see screenshots from concerned fans shared on social media below.

Thought @markhoppus from my favourite band @blink182 had been quiet on here recently and just seen on his Instagram that he is fighting cancer.

This really is the worst news. Stay strong Mark and hope to see you back on stage soon! pic.twitter.com/hGHoQLxUWq — Chris Williams 〓〓 (@CW_182) June 23, 2021

Advertisement

Horrible news to hear that Mark Hoppus is battling cancer. Hopefully it’s a quick and full recovery 💪🏻🤘🏻 pic.twitter.com/JxdwPexgM1 — FeelsBradMan (@bradley_smith_) June 23, 2021

NME have reached out to Hoppus’ team for a statement. This is a developing story and will be updated.