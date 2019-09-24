Mark Hoppus: “Blink-182 did its best work when Tom DeLonge was in the band”

"There was a real unity of spirit in the band"

Blink 182‘s Mark Hoppus has admitted that the band did “its best work” back when Tom DeLonge was still a member.

DeLonge parted ways with Mark Hoppus and co. in 2015, and went on to find success with Angels & Airwaves. Since his departure, Blink released the albums ‘California’ and last week’s new record ‘NINE‘ with Alkaline Trio frontman Matt Skiba replacing DeLonge on guitar and vocals.

Now in a new interview with Vogue, bassist Hoppus has looked back fondly on the band’s ‘Enema Of The State’ era.

“There was a real unity of spirit in the band; [it’s] when the band found itself,” he said. “When Tom was in the band, that’s when blink did its best work… Now post-Tom, with Matt in the band, we’re approaching songs differently.”

Speaking of their relationship after the split, Hoppus added: “I talked with Tom for the first time in two years right before we started this tour… The conversation was more about us just telling each other, ‘No hard feelings. You do your thing, we’ll do our thing.’ It’s all good.”

Reviewing their new album, NME hailed ‘NINE‘ as “a spiritual follow up to 2003’s ‘Untitled’ – seeing the trio as confident adventurers.

“Dealing with the ideas of despair, loneliness and longing, the record doesn’t shy away from the shadows but you’re never far from a dash of hope.”

Meanwhile, DeLonge recently claimed that a reunion with his former bandmates could be on the cards. “We still support each other,” he said during a radio chat. “Yes everybody, I will play with Blink again.”

Responding to his comments, Hoppus told fans that there was “no talk of that right now“.

“I mean I’ll never say never to anything, but that is a completely unfounded rumour at this point,” said Hoppus.

Blink 182 will be returning to the UK for an intimate London show next month.