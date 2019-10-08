"Sippin on All Small Things"

Blink-182 bassist Mark Hoppus has created a brilliant mash-up between his band and Twenty One Pilots.

Taking to his very active Twitter account, Hoppus has put his band’s ‘All The Small Things’ and TOP hit ‘Chlorine’ together to make an impressive hybrid.

“Sippin on All Small Things, Roses by the stairs for me / Work sucks and it’s terrible, You’ll be at every show,” the mash-up begins. See it below.

Blink-182 released their ninth album ‘Nine’ last month. In a four-star review of the album, NME‘s Ali Shutler said: “The band settle into a new groove with the spiritual follow-up to the classic ‘Untitled’, though there’s no room for nostalgia with Blink 2.0.”

They were also a part of another mash-up, with a fan working out what it would sound like if the band recorded Green Day’s ‘American Idiot’.

It follows a cover of Billie Eilish’s ‘Bad Guy’ in the style of Blink being shared earlier this year.

Twenty One Pilots headlined this summer’s Reading and Leeds festivals. At Reading, they got the festival’s security to become an impromptu dance crew, while at Leeds they were joined by Post Malone for a cover of Oasis’ ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’.