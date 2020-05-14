Mark Hoppus has been recording new Blink-182 music from lockdown

Blink-182‘s Mark Hoppus has revealed that he’s been recording new material whilst in coronavirus-enforced isolation.

Hoppus was streaming the video game Animal Crossing on Twitch, when he was asked by one fan about his plans for upcoming recordings.

“I recorded literally yesterday,” Hoppus revealed in a clip you can view below. “So upcoming recording is happening as we speak. It was new Blink, not Simple Creatures or anything else.”

Asked to describe the song in one word, Hoppus said: “punk, how about that?”

Speaking to NME last month, All Time Low‘s Alex Gaskarth – with whom Hoppus records as the side-project Simple Creatures – revealed that the pair were working on new material during the current lockdown.

“He’s in Idaho – he escaped while he still could – and I’m stuck home in Maryland, so we won’t be doing it in person but we’re sending ideas back and forth and we’re always talking about what the next steps are for Simple Creatures. It’s in the works,” he said.

Elsewhere in the stream, Hoppus said he “doesn’t know” whether former bandmate Tom DeLonge will be returning to the group.

Earlier this month DeLonge, who quit the group in 2015, said he expects to return once he and his bandmates can “figure out the timing.”

“You know, I talk to Mark and Travis [Barker, Blink drummer] every so often. I just talked to Mark the other day, and I talk to Travis about every week or two. And you know, I was feeling a little sentimental, but there’s no hidden message there or anything.”