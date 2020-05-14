Mark Hoppus has been recording new Blink-182 music from lockdown

Blink-182‘s Mark Hoppus has revealed that he’s been recording new material whilst in coronavirus-enforced isolation.
Hoppus was streaming the video game Animal Crossing on Twitch, when he was asked by one fan about his plans for upcoming recordings.
“I recorded literally yesterday,” Hoppus revealed in a clip you can view below. “So upcoming recording is happening as we speak. It was new Blink, not Simple Creatures or anything else.”
Asked to describe the song in one word, Hoppus said: “punk, how about that?”
View this post on Instagram
Yesterday Mark finally came back to Twitch after a long break. Here are the highlights from his live stream. Good news about new music! I think I asked him all the good questions you guys submitted. If I did not include the answers in the highlights, it's because he didn't really answer the questions. For instance, he joked that the song Untitled on Dude Ranch is untitled because "it has no title" and barely remembered anything about the recording of "Another Girl, Another Planet". If you have any more questions for Mark, feel free to write them in the comment section below and I'll do my best to ask him next time. In addition, Mark finally explained the reason why blink-182 ditched the original Josie music video. You can find the clip in our stories. We plan on telling you more about that video in next month's newsletter. #blink182 #blink182italia
Speaking to NME last month, All Time Low‘s Alex Gaskarth – with whom Hoppus records as the side-project Simple Creatures – revealed that the pair were working on new material during the current lockdown.
“He’s in Idaho – he escaped while he still could – and I’m stuck home in Maryland, so we won’t be doing it in person but we’re sending ideas back and forth and we’re always talking about what the next steps are for Simple Creatures. It’s in the works,” he said.
Elsewhere in the stream, Hoppus said he “doesn’t know” whether former bandmate Tom DeLonge will be returning to the group.
Earlier this month DeLonge, who quit the group in 2015, said he expects to return once he and his bandmates can “figure out the timing.”
“You know, I talk to Mark and Travis [Barker, Blink drummer] every so often. I just talked to Mark the other day, and I talk to Travis about every week or two. And you know, I was feeling a little sentimental, but there’s no hidden message there or anything.”