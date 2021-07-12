Mark Hoppus on his cancer diagnosis: “This week I’ll take a test that may very well determine if I live or die”

Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus has shared an update on his cancer diagnosis, saying he will be taking a crucial medical test later this week.

Hoppus publicly confirmed his diagnosis in June, and has been undergoing chemotherapy for at least three months now.

On social media yesterday (July 11), the vocalist said he is about to take a test “that may very well determine if I live or die”. Nevertheless, he is confident he will “kick cancer’s ass” either through chemo or bone marrow transplants.

Advertisement

Hoppus also shared a medical image of the tumour, which is located around his shoulder.

“Thanks to everyone for the positive thoughts and encouragement. I read all your replies and it means the world to me,” he said on Twitter.

“I’m going to beat this through chemotherapy or through bone marrow transplants, but either way I’m determined to kick cancer’s ass directly in the nuts. Love to you all. Let’s. Heckin. Go.”

to beat this through chemotherapy or through bone marrow transplants, but either way I’m determined to kick cancer’s ass directly in the nuts. Love to you all. Let’s. Heckin. Go. pic.twitter.com/6ih3AEJq7y — ϻ𝔞Ⓡ𝔨 𝐇𝑜Ƥ𝐩ย𝓼 (@markhoppus) July 11, 2021

Since first announcing the diagnosis, Hoppus hasn’t revealed much else about what kind of cancer it is, or what stage it has progressed to.

“It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and friends to get me through this,” Hoppus said last month.

Advertisement

“I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I’m trying to remain hopeful and positive. Can’t wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the near future. Love to you all.”

Fellow musicians including his Simple Creatures bandmate Alex Gaskarth (also of All Time Low) and members of A Day To Remember, Of Mice & Men and Good Charlotte have voiced their support. Travis Barker and Tom DeLonge have also made statements issuing their support for their Blink-182 bandmate.