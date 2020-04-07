Watch Mark Hoppus perform Blink-182 and +44 songs during ‘Animal Crossing’ live stream

Mark Hoppus performed acoustic versions of tracks by his bands Blink-182 and +44 during a recent Animal Crossing live stream.

The bassist is a big fan of the Nintendo Switch game Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which has received an even bigger boost in popularity during the coronavirus-enforced lockdown.

During a recent live Twitch stream of Animal Crossing that he hosted with his son Jack, Hoppus entertained viewers by performing acoustic versions of Blink and +44 tracks to accompany the main stream.

Hoppus performed ‘Wasting Time’ from the 1995 Blink-182 album ‘Cheshire Cat’ before playing ‘Apple Shampoo’ from ‘Dude Ranch’.

Hoppus also performed the +44 tracks ‘Lycanthrope’ and ‘Baby Come On’, which you can watch below.

As well as playing Animal Crossing, Hoppus is currently writing new Simple Creatures material with his bandmate and All Time Low frontman Alex Gaskarth during the lockdown.

“We’re already working on potential quarantine music while we’re all on lockdown,” Gaskarth told NME in this week’s edition of Does Rock N’ Roll Kill Braincells?

“He’s in Idaho – he escaped while he still could – and I’m stuck home in Maryland, so we won’t be doing it in person but we’re sending ideas back and forth and we’re always talking about what the next steps are for Simple Creatures. It’s in the works.”