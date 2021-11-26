Mark Hoppus says he is “thankful” for his health, gives update on future of Blink-182

Mark Hoppus has said he is “thankful” for his health and given an update on Blink-182‘s future plans.

The bassist/vocalist took to Instagram to post a Thanksgiving message and reflected on one of his most difficult periods after being diagnosed with 4-A diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. He told fans in September that he was cancer-free.

“I have so much to be thankful for today,” he wrote yesterday (November 25). “This photo is from June, halfway through chemo, no idea if it was working or not, relegated to the bathroom floor, retching. If I ever complain about something trivial or unimportant, please show me this photo to remind me of how bad things can be, and how truly blessed I am.”

Advertisement

Hoppus added: “I hope you all have an amazing day with friends and family. Happy Thanksgiving.”

Speaking in a new interview, he also gave an update on Blink-182, saying the band are open to the return of former frontman Tom DeLonge.

“We haven’t really talked about that, but I’m open to anything in the future,” Hoppus told GQ. ​“I don’t know how that would work if it’s all four of us. Like, we’re all going to live in the same house again?”

The pair recently made up after DeLonge learned of Hoppus’ diagnosis.

“The way the universe works is strange because I reached out to Mark because I needed him to sign this piece of paper that had to do with my divorce,” DeLonge said at the time. “Only because of that call did I learn he had cancer. And he told me on the phone. I was like, “Wait, what?” And we weren’t really talking much at all, maybe once every couple of months, a little text here and there.

Advertisement

“But now, we talk multiple times a day. So it’s like we’ve been able to completely repair that friendship and really cut to the depth of who we are as people and what this is all about. And he’s had a really difficult time, but he’s doing really good right now, in the sense of where the cancer is gone, as far as we know, and the chemo worked really well.”

Hoppus also spoke about how the band have become closer following his diagnosis.

He added: ​“We got into more life stuff. What we’ve learned over the years about ourselves. How we’ve grown, how nothing really matters when it boils down to what we were dealing with in that moment.”

Last month Hoppus performed live for the first time since announcing that he was cancer-free.