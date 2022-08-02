Mark Hoppus says “no news to share” amidst rumours of Tom DeLonge rejoining Blink-182

Mark Hoppus has told fans there’s “no news to share”, amidst recent rumours that Tom DeLonge was rejoining Blink-182.

The Blink-182 singer and bassist took to his Discord to celebrate 30 years of the band when he was alerted by his followers to the speculation. Yesterday, DeLonge shared an Instagram profile with a classic photo of Blink in the ‘90s captioned with the band’s handle.

Hoppus said: “There is no news to share. There is no announcement. Today is thirty years of blink-182!”

Advertisement

He added: “If and when blink has any announcement about anything, you will hear it from the official blink-182 outlets. Not teased on a radio station like ‘tune in for a major announcement…Tom tagged Mark in a photo from two decades ago.'”

It follows DeLonge not only sharing the throwback photo but also updating his Instagram bio to include Blink alongside Angels & Airwaves in the mention of his musical endeavours.

That much was especially notable for the fact that DeLonge’s bio doesn’t make any mention of Box Car Racer (his short-lived side-project with Blink drummer Travis Barker), implying that he has only listed projects with which he is currently active.

Although Hoppus appeared to suggest that rumours were just that, he has not explicitly confirmed nor denied them. NME has reached out to Blink’s representatives for comment.

Advertisement

Guitarist and singer DeLonge left the band in 2015 “to change the world for my kids”.

The Blink-182 trio of Mark Hoppus, Barker and fresher addition, Alkaline Trio‘s Matt Skiba, recorded two albums together – 2016’s ‘California’ and 2019’s ‘Nine’ – and have toured extensively. Their last show together went down in the early months of 2020.

However, last month Skiba reveal that he wasn’t sure if he was a member of Blink.

One fan recently asked if Skiba was still a member of the pop-punk legends since there’s “no Blink content” on his Instagram and “the Blink guys don’t post pictures with Matt”.

“Your guess is as good as mine,” replied Skiba. “Regardless, I am very proud of and thankful for my time with Blink 182. We shall see…”

Blink performed last October as part of Barker’s ‘House Of Horrors’ broadcast, however Skiba was not present. Kevin Gruft performed with the band in his place.

Meanwhile, DeLonge is gearing up to release his directorial debut, Monsters Of California, later this year. The first trailer for the film arrived in May – check it out here.