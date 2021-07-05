Mark Hoppus shares first photo since confirming cancer diagnosis

Mark Hoppus has shared the first photo of himself since he announced his cancer diagnosis last month.

The Blink-182 bassist told his fans about his diagnosis in a post on his social media channels on June 23, writing: “For the past three months I’ve been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. I have cancer.

“It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this.”

Posting on social media yesterday (July 4) to mark Independence Day in the US, Hoppus shared an image of himself with the caption: “The Cancer Haver wishes you all a very happy Fourth of July weekend.”

The Cancer Haver wishes you all a very happy Fourth of July weekend. pic.twitter.com/q9vYFoP1RI — ϻ𝔞Ⓡ𝔨 𝐇𝑜Ƥ𝐩ย𝓼 (@markhoppus) July 5, 2021

Hoppus, who in the photo is seen with a bald head as a side effect of his chemotherapy treatment, tweeted last Friday (July 2) about his experience of undergoing chemotherapy, writing: “Everything about chemo sucks except the part where it hopefully saves my life.”

The bassist recently gave viewers on a Twitch stream an update about his current health condition, saying: “How am I feeling today? I feel much better than yesterday. Yesterday was hellish for me and I woke up today feeling better – I went for a walk, and I had a decent breakfast, and I haven’t felt like I was going to throw up today, so we’ll take it as a win.”

Hoppus went on to thank one fan for their “kind wish of a speedy recovery”, adding: “We’re doing this.”

Travis Barker and Tom DeLonge both voiced their support for Hoppus last month after he confirmed his cancer diagnosis.