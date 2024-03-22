Mark Knopfler’s new ‘Going Home’ video reveals “who’s who” of star collaborators

Mark Knopfler‘s Guitar Heroes have shared the official video for the new version of ‘Going Home’, which reveals a “who’s who” of guest collaborators on the track.
The star-studded re-recording of Knopfler’s 1983 solo single was released last Friday (March 15) in aid of the Teenage Cancer Trust and Teen Cancer America.
Clocking in at almost 10 minutes, the new take on the Local Hero theme song sees the Dire Straits frontman join forces with a host of rock icons including the likes of Queen‘s Brian May, Bruce Springsteen, Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi, Eric Clapton and Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood.
Additionally, the Guitar Heroes’ take on ‘Going Home’ contains the last ever recording by the late Jeff Beck – which he laid down for the single shortly before his death in January 2023.
Knopfler also enlisted The Beatles‘ Ringo Starr on drums, Sting on bass and The Who frontman (and Teenage Cancer Trust patron) Roger Daltrey on harmonica.
Arriving today (March 22), the music video for ‘Going Home’ reveals who plays which parts on the collaborative charity single. The visuals, animated by the Electric Theatre Collective, display the names of each musician as their respective contributions play out.
These are combined with various music-themed graphics, such as a person smashing up a guitar as ‘Going Home’ becomes more intense during Tom Morello‘s solo in the eighth minute.
You can watch the video in full above, and download ‘Going Home’ here.
The full list of contributors to the re-recording is:
Joan Armatrading
Jeff Beck
Richard Bennett
Joe Bonamassa
Joe Brown
James Burton
Jonathan Cain
Paul Carrack
Eric Clapton
Ry Cooder
Jim Cox
Steve Cropper
Sheryl Crow
Danny Cummings
Roger Daltrey
Duane Eddy
Sam Fender
Guy Fletcher
Peter Frampton
Audley Freed
Vince Gill
David Gilmour
Buddy Guy
Keiji Haino
Tony Iommi
Joan Jett
John Jorgenson
Mark Knopfler
Sonny Landreth
Albert Lee
Greg Leisz
Alex Lifeson
Steve Lukather
Phil Manzanera
Dave Mason
Hank Marvin
Brian May
Robbie McIntosh
John McLaughlin
Tom Morello
Rick Nielsen
Orianthi
Brad Paisley
Nile Rodgers
Mike Rutherford
Joe Satriani
John Sebastian
Connor Selby
Slash
Bruce Springsteen
Ringo Starr
Zak Starkey
Sting
Andy Taylor
Susan Tedeschi
Derek Trucks
Ian Thomas
Pete Townshend
Keith Urban
Steve Vai
Waddy Wachtel
Joe Louis Walker
Joe Walsh
Ronnie Wood
Glenn Worf
Zucchero
The new take on ‘Going Home’ was recorded at British Grove Studios in west London, and produced by Knopfler’s longtime collaborator Guy Fletcher. As for Jeff Beck’s contribution, Fletcher described it as “absolutely meant to be. And what he did with it, it just brings you to tears.”
Mark Knopfler’s Guitar Heroes’ charity track is currently in a race with Beyoncé‘s ‘Texas Hold ‘Em’ for the UK’s Number One single, per Official Charts. Knopfler took the top spot in the latest chart update, but was leading with less than 1,000 units.
This week’s UK singles chart will be announced later today.
Meanwhile, the 2024 Teenage Cancer Trust concert series is taking place at the historic Royal Albert Hall in London this week. The Who have played two orchestral shows as part of the current run, with the second date featuring a special appearance from Eddie Vedder.