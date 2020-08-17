Mark Kozelek’s UK tour cancelled following sexual assault allegations

Mark Kozelek of Sun Kil Moon has cancelled his forthcoming UK tour following sexual assault allegations which were made against him last week.

Kozelek’s UK tour was set to take place across November 2020 and February 2021. Promoters TEG MJR have now cancelled the tour in the wake of the new allegations, and have not commented further.

As Pitchfork reported on Thursday (August 13), a number of women came forward to share their alleged experiences with Kozelek.

According to the report, one of the women allegedly assaulted, a Los Angeles mental health specialist, has claimed that after a Sun Kil Moon show in November 2017 she went back to Kozelek’s hotel room.

They report allegations by her that she went to smoke on the balcony while Kozelek took a call in his room, and when he joined her outside, she said, he was wearing only a T-shirt and underwear.

According to Golden, they went back inside, where she claims Kozelek got into one of two twin beds and he asked her to lie down with him and stay the night.

“At that point, I was kind of in shock,” Pitchfork reports her saying. “I told him I really needed to get a cab, if he could please just call for it.”

She claims Kozelek called for the cab and, after the call, she alleged that he began masturbating, as well as grabbing at her body and clothes and trying to kiss her.

Another woman, who Pitchfork identified by the pseudonym Andrea, allegedly claimed Kozelek exposed himself to her without her consent in September 2014 in a hotel room in Raleigh, North Carolina when she was 19-years-old.

A third woman, a female musician who asked to remain anonymous, has also alleged that Kozelek acted inappropriately after inviting her and a fellow musician to his hotel room following a 2014 festival.

Kozelek is yet to respond to the allegations.