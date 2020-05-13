Mark Lanegan has explained that he doesn’t believe Liam Gallagher is a “bad person” after the pair’s feud, which dates back to the ’90s, was recently reignited.

The former Oasis frontman branded Lanegan an “uptight junkie” earlier this month following the latter’s claim that Gallagher had quit the band’s 1996 US tour to avoid a planned fight between the two. In response, Lanegan labelled the ‘Wall Of Glass’ singer a “fucking tool” and said he “could put serious hurt” upon him.

Lanegan wrote in his new memoir Sing Backwards and Weep that the pair had clashed after Gallagher shouted “Howling Branches” at him in an apparent bid to ridicule his band Screaming Trees.

“[The book] doesn’t reflect how I actually feel about [Gallagher] now,” Lanegan explained to PA (via Metro). “I see his clips on Twitter now and it makes me laugh, he’s kind of an eccentric old uncle.

“Also, I’m aware he does some good deeds in the community and he’s not a bad person.”

In his book, Lanegan wrote: “Liam Gallagher was an obvious poser, a playground bully. Like all bullies, he was also a total pussy.” Recalling Gallagher’s exit from the tour, he claimed: “He had quit and bailed before I could have a go at him before his promised playground battle royale in Miami.”

Upon being made aware of Lanegan’s published account, Gallagher tweeted: “Mark Lannegn [sic] here’s how I saw it I asked you your band’s name I was fucking around and called it something else… you being an upiight [sic] junkie and not having a sense of humour got your grungy little knickers in a twist another bullshitter trying to sell a book.”

Meanwhile, Liam Gallagher recently confirmed the release date for his ‘MTV Unplugged’ live album after its vinyl release was previously delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak. The special collection will arrive on June 12.