Mark Ronson and Diplo’s Silk City returns with Ellie Goulding-featuring ‘New Love’

Silk City, the side project from Mark Ronson and Diplo, have returned with new single ‘New Love’, featuring Ellie Goulding.

The euphoric, house-tinged bop marks the first new single from the group since 2018, when they released cuts such as the Dua Lipa-assisted ‘Electricity’, and headlined Rob Da Bank’s Bestival.

‘New Love’ arrives alongside an Ana Sting-directed video. Watch that below:

Ronson teased Silk City’s comeback on social media last week (January 13), unveiling a 10-second instrumental teaser. “…and we’re back,” he wrote as the caption. “Heard you needed to dance?”

Goulding later shared a similar clip, linking fans to the New Love Club website that promises to be “opening soon”. Check out those posts below.

…and we’re back. Heard you needed to dance? pic.twitter.com/NtLU7QucQO — Mark Ronson (@MarkRonson) January 13, 2021

Ronson, Diplo and Lipa bagged the Best Dance Recording Grammy in 2019 for ‘Electricity’, which landed at Number 4 in the UK singles chart.

Reviewing Silk City’s 2018 Bestival headline show, NME wrote: “Throughout the duo’s hour and a quarter long set, the two DJs and producers give us more clues as to what their new project is all about. And, boy, is it funky.”

Last year saw Ronson work on Miley Cyrus’ seventh album ‘Plastic Hearts’. His last solo full-length, ‘Late Night Feelings’, came out in 2019.

Ellie Goulding, meanwhile, is set to embark on a UK tour this April in support of her new record ‘Brightest Blue’. At the time of writing, the shows remain unaffected by the latest coronavirus restrictions.