Mark Ronson announces details of a new London show this summer

Ronson is heading to the Scala

Mark Ronson has announced details of an intimate gig at London’s Scala this summer, where he will bring ‘Club Heartbreak’ to the King’s Cross venue.

Scheduled for June 25, the gig will come after the release of his upcoming new album ‘Late Night Feelings.’ You can buy tickets for the event here.

The ‘Club Heartbreak’ set was compiled by Ronson and features music from Massive Attack, Amy Winehouse, Diana Ross and Prince.

Speaking about the set, Ronson said: “Club Heartbreak is a club night me and my friends starting doing while I was creating my new album.

“It’s a place for people to come and let loose to our favourite melancholy dance tunes — or sad bangers. It had a big influence on my new album too. Here’s a playlist of some of my favourite ones. Enjoy. Dance. Cry. Do your thing.”

‘Late Night Feelings’ is due to arrive on June 21 and includes collaborations with Lykke Li, Miley Cyrus, Camila Cabello, Alicia Keys, Angel Olsen, King Princess, the Last Artful, Dodgr, Diana Gordon, and Ilsey.

Meanwhile, Ronson has recently teased what to expect from Lady Gaga’s next record. The DJ and producer first teamed up with Gaga on 2016’s ‘Joanne’, before collaborating once more on 2017’s ‘Shallow’ – which featured in A Star Is Born and bagged them the Oscar for Best Original Song.

While it’s believed that Ronson hasn’t been working on Gaga’s forthcoming sixth album, he says that the team leading the new project are assured of its success.

“I know that everybody who’s worked on it and has heard anything says it’ incredible and I don’t doubt it,” he told fans in an Instagram livestream.

“All of her records are pretty f—-ing iconic, she always does something unexpected,” he added.