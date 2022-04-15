Mark Ronson announces details of new memoir ’93 ’Til Infinity’

Mark Ronson has unveiled details of his new memoir, 93 ‘Til Infinity.

The book is set to be published next year by Grand Central Publishing and is described as “a combination memoir-DJ study-New York celebration.”

In a statement shared with The Associated Press, Ronson said: “Before smartphones hit the dancefloor and bottle service & VIP banquettes shrunk the club, in the 90’s people stayed all night in the same place to dance, hustle, politic, and party like no one was watching.

“At that moment, New York was still the centre of the music game and in the land of Biggie, Wu-Tang and Tribe, we celebrated them every night. More importantly, this era also happened to be the most exciting time in my life.”

No release date for the book has yet been set.

Ronson released his new Apple TV+ series Watch the Sound earlier this year. The series, announced back in April, will examine sound creation and the technology that has shaped music, with Ronson uncovering the lengths producers and artists go to in order to find the perfect sound.

Its guests include Paul McCartney, Dave Grohl, Josh Homme, the Beastie Boys Ad-Rock and Mike D, Charli XCX, T-Pain, Angel Olsen, Tame Impala‘s Kevin Parker, Denzel Curry and more.

Read NME‘s list of the best (and nerdiest) moments from the new documentary here.

Last year, Lizzo revealed that she was working on new music with Ronson. The Detroit artist, whose third album ‘Cuz I Love You’ arrived in 2019, took to TikTok last July to share a video of herself in a recording studio.

Responding to a fan comment reading “I hear an album is coming”, Lizzo sarcastically explained from behind the mic: “An album? Absolutely not… I’m not making no fucking album.”

She then turned the camera around to reveal a sheepish Ronson, adding: “I’m not in a studio. This isn’t Mark Ronson. This isn’t a whole [sound] board [Laughs]. I’m not making a fucking album. Where you get that from?”