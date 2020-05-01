Mark Ronson announces ‘Love Lockdown’ video mixtape

Mark Ronson has enlisted a smorgasbord of artists for his ‘Love Lockdown’ video mixtape, set to premiere online at 11pm GMT on Friday May 1.

He revealed the stream/project on Twitter yesterday (April 30), unveiling an extensive list of artists that will appear for live performances throughout.

Advertisement

Tame Impala, Dua Lipa, Robyn, Miley Cyrus, Troye Sivan, Disclosure, Christine & The Queens, Mallrat, Peggy Gou, Mabel, MØ, Lykke Li and more will all be making appearances and performances.

The stream is a part of YouTube Music’s #StayHome #WithMe initiative, which has seen multiple artists perform live streamed sets on the platform.

Ronson has collaborated with many of these artists extensively, with Dua Lipa as part of Silk City on ‘Electricity’, Miley Cyrus and Lykke Li on his latest album, 2019’s ‘Late Night Special’ and Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker on multiple tracks on Ronson’s 2015 album ‘Uptown Special’.

Parker recently spoke of his frequent collaborations with Ronson, saying that he almost gave him arguably Tame Impala’s biggest song ‘The Less I Know The Better’.

In a recent interview with GQ Australia, Parker said, “I gave it [‘The Less I Know The Better’] to Mark Ronson for his album, but I took it back. I was putting off telling him that I wanted to use it for me.”

Advertisement

“I was in America recording with him for a few days. I was like, ‘OK now, [I’ve] got to tell him I want it for me.’ When I finally mustered up the strength, he was like, ‘Oh yeah, dude, I was going to say this song is yours. I feel like I’ve stolen your hard drive!’ He was thinking the same thing anyway.”