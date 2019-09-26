Mark Ronson has apologised over recent sapiosexual comments

"I apologise if anybody misunderstood or took offence to it."

Mark Ronson has apologised over recent comments where he said he identified as sapiosexual.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Ronson moved to clarify his comments during a recent television interview where he said he “identifies as sapiosexual” – meaning that he’s attracted to other people’s intelligence.

His comments provoked a backlash after his “coming out”, with many saying the language should be reserved for members of the LGBT+ community.

“I do not consider myself part of any marginalised community and I apologise if anybody misunderstood or took offence to it,” Ronson clarified with Rolling Stone.

Ronson went on to say that he only found out about sapiosexuality on the day of the television interview. When it was explained to him, Ronson said: “That sounds great. Of course, who wouldn’t be?”

He’s now sought to clarify the comments further: “It sounds like I went on a TV show to be like, ‘Guys, I have some big news!’ And the fact that I would go on and sort of declare myself — like as a heterosexual white male — part of any marginalised community was terrifying to me, or just embarrassing.”

You can see his comments below.

Earlier this month (September 9), Ronson hit back at Lord Sugar after The Apprentice star criticised the producer’s performance on last night’s Strictly Come Dancing.

Seemingly unimpressed by the producer’s skills, businessman Sugar tweeted: “Question: Can Mark Ronson play and instrument properly? [sic] Or does he just like to be on stage making a few noises supporting the real talent.” He also tagged Ronson directly in his post.

In response, Ronson fired back with the tweet: “Believe it or not, I can both play AND instrument. Me also write good. He went on: “Let me know if you ever want to come to a show and hear some noise.” Lord Sugar is yet to respond but has since deleted his initial tweet and posted a corrected version.