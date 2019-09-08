Mark Ronson hits back at Lord Sugar after being accused of having no “real talent”

A somewhat unexpected Twitter beef...

Mark Ronson has hit back at Lord Sugar after The Apprentice star criticised the producer’s performance on last night’s Strictly Come Dancing.

The hitmaker appeared on the launch episode of the primetime BBC 1 show’s 2019 series, taking to the stage with singer Yebba to perform their collaborative track ‘Don’t Leave Me Lonely’.

During the outing, Ronson stood behind a keyboard as Yebba sang amongst professional dancers, backing vocalists, and musicians. Watch from around the 48:35 mark here.

Seemingly unimpressed by the producer’s skills, businessman Sugar tweeted: “Question: Can Mark Ronson play and instrument properly? [sic] Or does he just like to be on stage making a few noises supporting the real talent.” He also tagged Ronson directly in his post.

In response, Ronson fired back with the tweet: “Believe it or not, I can both play AND instrument. Me also write good.

“Let me know if you ever want to come to a show and hear some noise.”

Lord Sugar is yet to respond but has since deleted his initial tweet and posted a corrected version. You can see the interaction above.

‘Don’t Leave Me Lonely’ appears on Ronson’s latest album ‘Late Night Feelings‘, which also features vocal contributions from Miley Cyrus, Lykke Li, and Angel Olsen. He’s previously penned huge singles such as ‘Uptown Funk’ and produced Amy Winehouse’s Grammy-winning album, ‘Back To Black‘.

Earlier this year, Mark Ronson won the Best Original Song award at the Oscars for Lady Gaga’s A Star Is Born song, ‘Shallow‘.