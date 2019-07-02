Watch Mark Ronson join King Princess at Glastonbury — dressed as King Princess

They do say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery...

Donning a wig and matching tank top, Mark Ronson came out dressed as King Princess during the rising indie-pop star’s set at last weekend’s Glastonbury.

Princess (real name Mikaela Straus), who is signed to Ronson’s Zelig Records label, introduced him as her “father” and a “King Princess impersonator from Las Vegas” before Ronson laid down some guitar for their breezy collaboration ‘Pieces of Us’.

The unashamedly retro track is one of the highlights from Ronson’s latest album ‘Late Night Feelings’ – you can watch their live performance of ‘Pieces Of Us’ on The Park Stage below.

One of the feel-good moments of the Glastonbury weekend, Ronson seemed to enjoy playing dress-up very much – and it’s something we’d love to see him do more often in the future.

In a recent interview with NME, Princess, whose debut EP ‘Make My Bed’ was released last year, described Ronson as a mentor and “really special to me. I feel so blessed to be a part of this insane roster of women who’ve worked with him.”

Ronson’s ‘Late Night Feelings’, meanwhile, received four stars in NME‘s review and was described as “bold, brilliant and genuinely interesting pop music”.