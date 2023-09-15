Mark Ronson pays tribute to Amy Winehouse on her 40th birthday

Mark Ronson has paid tribute to the late Amy Winehouse on what would have been the star’s 40th birthday.

The singer, who died in 2011, would have turned 40 yesterday (September 14), and her friend and producer Ronson took to Instagram to pay his respects.

“Happy Birthday Amy,” he wrote, sharing studio footage of himself listening to her vocals for ‘You Know I’m No Good’.

Advertisement

“Today my dad turns 75. Nas turns 50 and Amy would’ve been 40,” Ronson added. “Thinking how me and my dad would’ve partied at Nas & Amy’s amazing joint bday.

“We miss the Lioness so much but let’s celebrate all the legends with some of her genius.”

See the post below.

Elsewhere, Amy Winehouse’s band have announced details of a special London show, set to celebrate the singer and mark the milestone.

The upcoming gig will be held at the KOKO venue in Camden this December and is set to celebrate the life and music of the late singer, as well as the legacy she left behind.

Advertisement

The band set to headline the event are the same musicians who were working with Winehouse from the very start of her career, up until her unexpected death in 2011. This includes her long-term Musical Director and bass player Dale Davis – who is also working as the music consultant on the upcoming Amy biopic, titled Back to Black.

Alongside the original band members, the show will also feature vocals by singer Bronte Shandé, as well as a variety of on-screen visuals and rare footage of the singer.

The one-off special gig will be held in the late musician’s Camden hometown on December 22 – and will celebrate what would have been her 40th birthday. The pre-sale has begun now, while the general sale will be held on Friday (September 15). Find tickets here.

In other Amy Winehouse news, back in April it was confirmed that fans would be able to get a deeper look into the late singer’s thoughts and life in an upcoming book.

Titled In Her Words, the project featured the singer’s “own never-before-seen journals, handwritten lyrics and family photographs together for the first time,” to provide “a rare insight into the girl who grew up to become a legend”.