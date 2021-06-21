Mark Ronson reflects on being a workaholic: “It’s almost like being an addict”

Mark Ronson has said that going to therapy helped him deal with being a workaholic.

Appearing on the Out Of Office With Rick Kleinman podcast, the songwriter and producer discussed his past troubles with disconnecting from work.

“It’s almost like being an addict,” he said of being a workaholic. “It’s hard to let go of something that’s been a positive reinforcement, but at some point, if you want stability and balance in your life, you have to learn to let go.

“It took me a really long time to figure it out. I’m grateful the person I’m with now is just so fantastic and whatever had to happen to me to get to this point in life, I’m okay with.”

He added: “Looking back on it, if you go to a lot of therapy to unpack this stuff, which I have done in the later period of my life, well, those workaholic tendencies became my best friend and my worst enemy at the same time.

“Because there’s positive reinforcement for being a workaholic too, but I was also using it to run from shit. I was definitely using it because it was a crutch at times.”

Ronson also recently launched his own podcast. The producer, songwriter and DJ has partnered with The Fader to host the FADER Uncovered podcast, which features interviews with artists such as Tame Impala, Haim and David Byrne.

The Roots‘ Questlove, Erykah Badu and Rico Nasty are also set to feature on the inaugural series of the podcast.

Meanwhile, Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker has teased that a track he and Mark Ronson worked on with SZA could be getting a release soon.

Parker and Ronson debuted the untitled track during a DJ battle at New York’s Governors Ball festival back in 2017, but it’s yet to be released in full.