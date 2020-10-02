Mark Ronson releases demo of “the ‘Bond’ song that never was”

Mark Ronson has released a previously unheard demo of “the Bond song that never was”.

The track features on the new Good Music 2020 volume two compilation, which has been released on Bandcamp for one day only.

Ronson’s demo for No Time To Die was created in collaboration with singer and songwriter Isley Juber, who has previously worked with the musician on his album ‘Late Night Feelings’.

The song is only available when you purchase the whole album, from which proceeds go to the voting rights organisation Voting Rights Lab.

The star announced the release on Twitter today (October 2), writing: “the bond song that never was for the bond film I hope we get to see someday. Only available today with all net proceeds going to @votingrightslab”.

the bond song that never was for the bond film I hope we get to see someday. only available today with all net proceeds going to @votingrightslab https://t.co/aBDy5Vdx2n pic.twitter.com/4SyStGwXZK — Mark Ronson (@MarkRonson) October 2, 2020

The album is listed as “Various Artists Working To Avert The Collapse Of American Democracy”. Other acts featured on it include David Byrne, Pearl Jam, Phoenix, Yoko Ono’s Plastic Ono Band, Arcade Fire, Yeah Yeah Yeahs and more.

A first volume of the compilation was released last month (September 4) and raised over $250,000 (£193k) for Voting Rights Lab.

Meanwhile, Billie Eilish was confirmed as the artist behind the theme song for the next Bond movie No Time To Die earlier this year. After releasing the track in February, the musician shared a black-and-white video to accompany it yesterday (October 1).

No Time To Die is currently set to be released on November 12 in the UK and will follow on November 20 in the US.