Mark Ronson and Raissa have teamed up on a new song, ‘I Want To See The Bright Lights Tonight’ – listen to it below.

The new track, recorded in lockdown due to the coronavirus, is a cover of Richard and Linda Thompson‘s 1974 song which appeared on the Island Records album of the same name.

Sharing his take on Twitter, Ronson wrote: “I bet everyone here has a song (or two, or fifteen) that they’ve been rinsing during this period.

Advertisement

“In the first few weeks, one song I couldn’t stop listening to was ‘I want to see the bright lights tonight’ by Richard and Linda Thompson. for me, it’s the ultimate song about a messy weekend night out. All the weird but wonderful human interactions that go down. Not knowing what might happen once you head out that front door. Maybe a little hookup, a good time, even a hint of danger. But whatever it is, you know you’re going to forget about the boredom and stresses of everyday life for a few hours.”

He continued: “I imagine the reason I’ve been so drawn to this song is because I miss that all very much, I bet a lot of us do..

Watch the video for ‘I Want To See The Bright Lights Tonight’ below:

The song’s video is made up of fan footage sent to Ronson, featuring their respective towns and cities at night.

The producer said of the footage: “It was beyond anything we could have hoped for. So much emotional depth, humanity, humour, love and universality…I really wish we could have used all your clips, but alas the song is only 2:30.”

NEW SONG: “I WANT TO SEE THE BRIGHT LIGHTS TONIGHT” ft Raissa https://t.co/N6latnyBlh pic.twitter.com/ogrm5k5Zgl — Mark Ronson (@MarkRonson) May 11, 2020

Advertisement

Earlier this month, Ronson enlisted a star-studded line-up including Tame Impala, Miley Cyrus, and Dua Lipa for his ‘Love Lockdown’ ‘video mixtape’ livestream.

Robyn, Troye Sivan, Disclosure, Christine & The Queens, Mallrat, Peggy Gou, Mabel, MØ, Lykke Li and more also made appearances and performances during the 90-minute show.

Meanwhile, a new poll has revealed which were the most listened to songs in the UK during the last decade.

As reported on the BBC, Pharrell Williams’ ‘Happy’ topped the list, followed by Adele’s ‘Rolling In The Deep’ and ‘Moves Like Jagger’ from Maroon 5 and Christina Aguilera.

Other entries in the top ten include Daft Punk and Pharell’s ‘Get Lucky’, Justin Timberlake’s ‘Can’t Stop The Feeling!’ and ‘Uptown Funk’ from Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars. Kings of Leon’s ‘Sex On Fire’ completed the top 10.