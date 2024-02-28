Mark Ronson shares Paul McCartney’s NSFW call for the Rock Hall to induct Foreigner, goes viral

Mark Ronson has shared an NSFW video of Sir Paul McCartney calling for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame to induct Foreigner.

The producer – famed for his work with Amy Winehouse and on the Barbie soundtrack – has a close connection to the band, with the guitarist Mick Jones being his stepfather. While appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Ronson opened up about his ongoing campaign to get Foreigner inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2024.

As a way to sway voters, Ronson revealed that he has been putting together a compilation of videos which include the likes of members of Foo Fighters, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Guns N’ Roses and Queens Of The Stone Age sharing their support for the induction of Foreigner.

“We decided to go all out this year and really try and get Foreigner on the ballot for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame,” he told Fallon. “I called in some favours. So there’s some people I’ve met along the way making music myself that I knew were fans of Foreigner, like Jack Black and Dave Grohl and Slash.”

After getting the Beatle‘s submission, Ronson shared he was surpised to see that it was somewhat NSFW. The clip sees Macca in his car while saying: “Foreigner not in the Hall of Fame? What the fuck?,” before abruptly ending the recording.

“I’ve never heard Paul McCartney curse,” said Ronson. “He’s a knight! I don’t want to be the first person to ever post a video of Paul McCartney dropping the f-bomb.”

The clip of the surviving Fab Four member has also gone viral, with fans and X/Twitter users turning the clip of him dropping the f-bomb into a meme.

It is the latest clip to join the pantheon of this accidental Macca viral moments, which include the clip of him saying “Hey Jamesy, rock it man” and his urgent call to action for meat free Mondays.

cats when they haven’t been fed in 2 minutes pic.twitter.com/8Icp0nPXCS — laurel (@pigeoncowboys) February 27, 2024

"paul mccartney meowing is NOT real he cannot hurt you" paul mccartney meowing :

pic.twitter.com/K3Xtzxj3GN — dave ⛧ (@grohlsfoos) February 28, 2024

In other news, it has been confirmed that Ronson and Ryan Gosling will perform the Barbie hit ‘I’m Just Ken’ at this year’s Oscars ceremony.

Earlier this month, Ronson – who produced and wrote ‘I’m Just Ken’ – revealed that while he would love to perform the song at the Oscars, he would only do so with Gosling. He said to Variety: “No, I think if Ryan doesn’t do it then we’re not doing it.”

Meanwhile, Gosling said that like Ronson, he was open to performing at the Oscars but had not been approached as of early February. “It might be too much of a risk to have me do it. I don’t know how that would work. But I’m open to it.”