Mark Tuan announces 2022 North American tour

Mark Tuan has announced an upcoming North American tour for 2022, with 16 dates currently scheduled.

The Taiwanese-American musician took to Twitter earlier today (July 7) to announce that he is set to embark on a tour of 15 North American cities this year. Tuan is set to visit major cities such as San Antonio, Houston, Dallas, Atlanta, Philadelphia, New York City, San Francisco and more, as well as two shows in his home city of Los Angeles.

In addition to the US, the K-pop idol will also perform in the Canadian cities of Toronto and Vancouver. Notably, the sections containing the dates and venues on the poster have been blurred out. These details, along with information on how fans can purchase tickets, will be unveiled by the GOT7 member at a later date.

Tuan’s North American trek, dubbed the ‘The Other Side’ tour, will be in support of his upcoming solo record of the same name. Due out on August 26, ‘The Other Side’ will mark Tuan’s first full-length album as a solo artist. Specifics about the new album, including its tracklist and more, are expected to be unveiled in the coming weeks.

Earlier this month, Tuan released the single ‘imysm’. It was the latest in a string of solo releases by the K-pop idol this year, preceded by the songs ‘lonely’, ‘save me’, ‘my life’ and ‘Last Breath’. It is currently unknown if any of Tuan’s five solo tracks will appear on his forthcoming debut record.

Meanwhile, Tuan, along with the remaining six members of GOT7, made their long-awaited return as a group in May with their eponymous mini-album, featuring the title track ‘NANANA’. It marked the septet’s first record together since they departed from their previous management JYP Entertainment in January last year.